Gutkha sold from house in Kannad; goods worth Rs 8.39 lakh seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kannad city police raided a house in the Gar Ka Bangla area and unearthed the illegal storage and sale of banned gutkha, pan masala, flavoured tobacco, and cigarettes. Goods worth Rs 8.39 lakh were seized and two persons were taken into custody on Thursday around 9.30 pm.

The accused have been identified as Shaikh Jamil (34) and Shaikh Khalil (35), residents of the Gar Ka Bangla area. Police seized banned tobacco products along with cash amounting to over Rs 2.99 lakh, allegedly obtained from sales, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 8.39 lakh. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by police inspector R.B. Sanap. The action was carried out under the supervision of sub-divisional police officer Aparajita Angnihotri and the Kannad city police team. The case has been forwarded to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and food safety officers have collected samples for laboratory testing.