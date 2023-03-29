Gutkha worth Rs 41 L seized in industrial estate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of crime branch, Cyber Cell and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided a godown at Sajapur Shivar in Waluj Mahanagar on Wednesday and seized gutkha worth Rs 41.44 lakh and four vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh. Gutkha mafia fled from the spot.

According to details, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) received information that banned gutkha is being stocked at a godown in Sajapur.

Joint commissioner of FDA -D V Patil shared the information with FDA officer Varsha Rode and asked to take action along with deputy commissioner of police Aparna Geete.

Varsha Rode along with teams of crime branch and cyber cell laid a trap at a godown in Sajapur Shivat at 11.30 am today. However, the team found the gate of the godown was closed. When team members peeped through the gate holes and they found some persons loading sacks into vehicles. The members asked to open the gates of the godown but, those who were inside the godown ran away.

It is learnt that this godown belongs to Sharif Mohammed Sahikh. The team broke the lock of the gate and godown with the help of an electric cutter and found nothing there. Two cars, one pickup van and one truck were parked near the godown.

After checking, the team found 73 sacks of gutkha worth Rs 41.44 lakh in the truck (KA-56-6330), Pick Up Van (MH-20-EG-6038), the first car (MH 37, V. 9995) and second car (MH-14-FX.3832). Police seized gutkha and vehicles worth Rs 81.44 lakh from the spot.

Gutkha mafia Waseem Samad Shaikh, Taufique Samad Shaikh and Asif Samad Patel (all residents of Sajapur) are brothers and fled from the spot. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station against the godown owner, three brothers, drivers and owners of the four vehicles.

DCP Aparna Geete, assistant police inspector of the crime branch Manoj Shinde, PSI of Cyber Cell Rahul Chavan and their team took action in the case.