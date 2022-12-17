Gutkha worth Rs 70 K seized

Aurangabad: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and police jointly raided a tobacco store at Motikaranja pm Saturday and seized gutkha worth Rs 67,212.

According to details, the FDA received information that Syed Sajed Syed Farooque (Motikaranja) had stored and was selling banned gutkha and scented tobacco at Ajanta Tobacco Store.

Acting on a tip-off, the FDA officer Nikhil Kulkarni and personnel of Kranti Chowk raided the store jointly and sized gutkha. Investigation officer Santosh Patil is on the case.