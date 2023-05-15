Guv Bais invited for Bamu’s convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole invited Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais for the 63rd convocation ceremony of the university.

Ramesh Bais took a review meeting of all the vice-chancellors of the State at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

This was his first interaction with the VCs of the universities after taking charge of the Governor's office in February.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole invited the chancellor for the 63rd convocation ceremony and also submitted the progress report of various initiatives implemented during the last four years in Bamu.

The Governor was also informed about the implementation of the New Education Policy in Bamu

from the coming academic year. Bais expressed satisfaction with the progress and academic quality of the university.

Application invited for convocation

Meanwhile, the university started preparations for the convocation ceremony.

The degrees will be conferred on those students who were declared passed in the academic year 2021-22.

The students who completed the postgraduate courses can apply for the degree. The dignitaries will confer the degree on Ph D holders.

The names of the dignitaries will be finalised soon for the event. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the university administration started the preparations for the convocation ceremony on a big level.