Hafeezuddin Ansari passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Al-Hilal Colony, Muhammed Hafeezuddin Ansari, died of a brief illness on April 17 evening. He was 68.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid late in the evening on Monday, while the burial took place in Chitakhana Qabrastan.

He is survived by a wife, three sons, three daughters and an extended family.