Hafiz Qadir Maulana passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hafiz Qadir Maulana (58, Yunus Colony, Katkat Gate) passed away on Sunday.He served as Imam of the historical Shahi Masjid of Khil-e-Ark for many years. Hafiz Qadir was practising Unani, and Ayurveda and was known as a spiritual healer. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Arafat Masjid while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. He leaves behind wife, two sons and two daughters.