Hafiz-ur-Rahman passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hafiz-ur-Rahman alis Khusro (Majnu Hill, 57) passed on Thursday early morning.

He was a former co-opted member of the Ambad Municipal Council. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid of Ambad, this afternoon while burial took place at Bada Kabrastan. He leaves behind wife, two sons and daughters, and extended family.