Hafiz-ur-Rahman passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-06-22T20:05:02+5:30 2023-06-22T20:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hafiz-ur-Rahman alis Khusro (Majnu Hill, 57) passed on Thursday early morning. He was a former co-opted member ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Hafiz-ur-Rahman alis Khusro (Majnu Hill, 57) passed on Thursday early morning.
He was a former co-opted member of the Ambad Municipal Council. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid of Ambad, this afternoon while burial took place at Bada Kabrastan. He leaves behind wife, two sons and daughters, and extended family.Open in app