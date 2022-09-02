Half a dozen VIPs looking for a DV car

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

There are half a dozen ministers in the district. In order to provide them district visit (DV) cars, the protocol department of the collector office is making requests to offices in other districts to get cars.

The district has six ministers including three ministers of the State, two union ministers of State and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. The protocol department of the collector office has eight cars. However, ministers demand for Innova cars. While Skoda cars are given to ministers of State or other VIPs when they arrive. Hence the department is sending requests to Beed and Jalna districts for securing cars.

Sources in the protocol department said, as soon as all the VIPs in the district are set to arrive in the city at the same time, DV cars have to be called from outside the district. There has been a rush to provide the cars since last fortnight. Proposals for new car purchases are currently pending. Four cars will be purchased after approval.