Hall ticket issued for 8 courses re-exam

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Thursday issued hall tickets for the re-examination of eight courses aspirants who could not attempt entrance examinations due to technical problems.

It may be noted the SCETC started conducting online common entrance tests (CET) for admissions to different undergraduate and postgraduate courses on August 2.

Hundreds of aspirants of eight courses (MAH-LLB-five-years, B Ed-M Ed, B PEd, M Ed, LLB-three years, B A/B Sc-BEd, B-Planning and MCA) across the State were unable to take the examinations between August 2 and 5 because of server, system or connectivity problem.

The Cell reviewed the logs of all candidates who appeared for the tests in different shifts. It found that there were server issues at some centres and candidates had multiple log-out problems during the examination. On August 18, the Cell decided to conduct a re-examination of such students. The aspirants were asked to re-register up to August 25.

Date of re-exam

The re-registered candidates will be considered for the fresh examination to be held on August 27. The re-registered students can now download the admit card.

Instructions for students

--The first attempt of candidates who have applied for re-examination but do not want to take it will be considered for the CET score

--Candidates appearing for the re-examination should note that their first attempt will be nullified and the second attempt will be considered for scoring.