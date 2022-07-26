Hall Ticket of 7 CETs released; exams to be held next months

Aurangabad, July 26:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has made available hall tickets for common entrance tests (CETs) for seven courses.

The Cell will conduct the examinations between August 2 and 25 across the State in different sessions for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Management, Computer Application, Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2022-23.

The names of the courses are as follows; MHT-CET, B HMCT, B-Planning, MBA, MCA, M-Arch and M-MHCT-CET-2022.

Imp instructions for candidates

--Pasting a recent passport-size photo on the hall ticket

--Carrying photo identity cards like Aadhar, PAN cards

--Downloading hall ticket by the given deadline

--Confirm examination date, time and centre details

--Should reach the centre on time