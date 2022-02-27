Hard work, planned & stress-free study lead to success; say newly qualified company secretaries

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of the CS- Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) examination of the December-2021 session, was on Friday. Around 200 candidates qualified one to three modules of the CS Professional Programme in the city. LT spoke to some of the newly qualified CS.

One should study for success

CS Shubhangi Rajput: I have started preparations for CS in 2017. It has been an amazing journey of patience and dedication. It's given me immense pleasure when I saw my result.

I have mixed emotions of joy, satisfaction on achievement which is inexpressible.

When I was preparing for my examination, I studied for six to seven hours depending upon the length of the topic.

I could keep my stress under control while studying for 11 to 12 hours. I think when one is preparing for a Professional Programme, it's equally important that one should enjoy the study.

One should not force oneself to study for long hours if one can't remember what one has studied. There's no meaning in such a type of study.

I have made a lot of sacrifices to become CS at the same time I enjoyed that journey. All my dedication toward that put me in this place where I can proudly say I am CS. I'm grateful to my family, teachers and friends who stood by me in this beautiful journey.

My dream came true

CS Jyoti Bajpai: The continuous interaction with teachers, students and qualified CS helped me a lot in the preparations of the final examinations.

I cleared Foundation and Executive Programmes with the support of ICSI modules and guidance of ICSI city chapter office before my marriage.

In fact, I was working with the city chapter office as a part-time job when I was preparing for my executive-level exam.

The study material of CS syllabus and hard work made it possible to clear the executive level.

In the meantime, while working, I collected fund for professional programme registration and it's preparation. When I qualified group-I of the professional programme I got married. My husband Mahesh Dube who is also a member of the ICSI city chapter taught me how to face the examination through a practical approach.

After marriage, my family support me a lot and encouraged me to complete a CS degree at any cost and today that dream comes true. I am very much happy now and grateful to everyone who supported me for this.

I studied without any coaching

CS Sachin Warat: I am a Cost and Management Accountant and was looking at CS as an additional degree. I have studied at home without any professional coaching. I have completed my CMA in 2014 and then started preparing for the CS. Study material from the ICSI helped me a lot in the preparation of the examination. Self-study is a very important aspect for knowledge up-gradation and for clearance of the examination.