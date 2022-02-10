Hard work, revision help for success in CA final exams

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared on Thursday the result of the CA final examinations held in November-December 2021. A total of 41 students from the city qualified it. LT sought views of some of the toppers about their result and experiences.

Box

Revise thrice before exams helped a lot

Mohd Masood Polewala: I started my preparations back in 2019 after clearing CA intermediate. Then, I started my classes for CA final along with my internship.

I used to work for 10-7 hours in the office along with 8 to 12 hours of study. After a year, I needed to wake up early morning for lectures. But the main preparation during the last six months was fully dedicated just for CA final examinations.

Before this, I completed the majority of my lectures. During examination leave for the first three months, I preferred in-depth reading of the entire syllabus.

Then, I commenced revisions. I had approximately three revisions before my attempt. My study time increased gradually. In the beginning, it was 10 to 12 hours but in the last three months, I tried to stretch it to 14 to 15 hours. I usually tried to wake up early and sleep early as well. My strategy for revision was to generally complete the entire syllabus in a month. I have cleared CA-Final in the first attempt. A quick snap is a must, a day before the examinations.

Box

Hard work beats talent

Shubham Vijay Patil: The most important factors behind my success, are hard work, proper planning and dedication. I was very focused during my study period and kept myself away from my phone and social media for three to four months. I achieved this big success because of my family support and guidance from all my teachers.

I studied for 10-12 hours for complete three months with proper planning and dedication. My mother encouraged me a lot for success in the final examination as it was her dream to see her son as a CA. I am looking forward to learning new things and greater opportunities in my new professional career. And lastly, the thing I learned during my CA course, was ‘Hard Work Beats Talent.’

Box

Subject-wise study proved fruitful

Rupesh Khandelwal:

I rightly started my journey of becoming CA from the 10th standard. I got my intermediate examination cleared in one go (the first attempt). I started my articleship at Deloitte Company in 2019. I completed all lectures for subjects during articleship only. For examinations preparation, I took a leave of 4.5 months from my office.

During the first two months, I studied for around 10-12 hours. After that, I roughly studied around 15 hours daily.

During the exam time, I was so focused and worked hard. My parents motivated me time and again during the preparations. The dream of becoming a CA has now come true. When it comes to subject wise strategy, I have studied around two subjects daily. and divided my day into two parts. I completed around three revisions.