Harshvardhan Dixit bereaved
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-01-30T19:45:02+5:30 2023-01-30T19:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Snehal Mangalrao Dixit (70, Mukundwadi) died of cardiac arrest on Monday. Her body will be donated to the Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. She was the mother of Harshvardhan Dixit, assistant editor of Akashvani and Dr Smita Dixit, lecturer at Vivekanand College.