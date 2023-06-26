Harsul Lake water is not dirty - CSMC administrator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Water is supplied from Harsul Lake to several localities. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Shreekanth recently received several complaints that the water supplied to them is contaminated. Taking cognizance, Shreekanth visited the water purification station at Harsul Lake and inspected the water quality. He drank the water and said that the quality of the water is good and safe for drinking.

Later, he inspected the lake area and directed the officers to the steel fencing surrounding of the lake. He also visited the Smruti Van and Jambhul Van in this area. He also tasted the water from the well in Smruti Van. As the water was drinkable, he directed the officers that the water from the well should be made available to the residents. He told that the trees of Indian species should be planted in the garden.