Has Shirshat-Janjal dispute been resolved? Coordination Committee form for polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the backdrop of the dispute between Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirshat and Shinde Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal ahead of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has formed a Main Coordination Committee (MCC) at a meeting held in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Both leaders have been given a place in this committee. Shinde instructed both leaders to set aside their differences and work in coordination.

Ahead of the CSMC, Deputy CM Shinde, the leader of the Shinde faction, held a meeting at his Deogiri bungalow in Nagpur on Wednesday. MP Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirshat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, District Chief Rajendra Janjal, and Yuva Sena's Rishikesh Jaiswal were present for this meeting.

In the meeting, two committees were formed- the MCC and the Executive Committee.

The MCC has been entrusted with the responsibility of distributing application forms to prospective candidates, conducting their interviews, and giving them candidature. This includes Guardian Minister Shirshat, MP Bhumre, MLA Jaiswal, District Chief Janjal, and Rishikesh Jaiswal.

It appears that Shinde appointed this coordination committee after Janjal's accusation that Shirshat was bringing authoritarianism into the party. In the CSMC elections, the only criterion for giving tickets to candidates will be the capability for victory.

The party will not give a ticket to any candidate through favouritism. Before announcing the candidature, the party will conduct surveys in various wards. “The MCC will decide to give the party's candidature only to those candidates who are preferred by the public,” sources from the party said.

Distribution of application forms from today

Application forms will be distributed to prospective candidates at the Shinde faction's central campaign office in Samarthnagar, from December 12. The MCC will conduct interviews of the prospective candidates on December 22 and 23.

Executive Committee

The Executive Committee includes MLA Vilas Bhumre, former MLA Kishanchand Tanwani, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Triambak Tupe, Ashok Patwardhan and Nilesh Shinde.

Star campaigners also selected

Sources said that the party has included MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Sanjana Jadhav and Vilas Bhumre, former MLAs Kailas Patil and Annasaheb Mane, and Kishanchand Tanwani in the list of star campaigners.