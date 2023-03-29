HC applauds CSMC for satisfactory implementation of encroachment drive in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court today expressed its satisfaction over the action taken by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in removing encroachments from different sectors of Cidco and in the Connaught Place area. The High Court after evaluating 289 pages report and photos highlighting the action taken by the CSMC administrator and the president of the committee constituted by the High Court, Abhijeet Chaudhari, in connection with the encroachments in Connaught Place area on Tuesday and the action taken by the civic administration in each sector to remove encroachments, so far.

The bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh also instructed the civic administration, on Wednesday, to ensure that there does not remain a gap in the encroachment drive and keep continuing it in future and submit the report of the same in the High Court. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 25. Meanwhile, the amicus curiae Adv Abhay Ostwal brought to the notice of the bench the CSMC's action in removing encroachments.

Meanwhile, the High Court also instructed the traffic police to take action against vehicle owners for parking their vehicles irresponsibly at any place as per their convenience in different sectors of Cidco.

The bench while giving instructions also mentioned the inclusion of the deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) in the High Court-constituted committee. Hence, the court expects the DCP to take action like the CSMC administrator.

In today’s hearing, the senior counsel Vijay Kumar Sapkal, on behalf of the residents of Magh Malhar Building in Connaught Place filed an intervention application stating that the original Development Plan of Cidco, the parking space for the building is mentioned, but it is being projected that the land is reserved for Hawkers Zone.

In reality, there is no existence of Hawkers Zone in the Cidco maps. Hence the bench ordered Adv Anil Bajaj to submit the say in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, another member of the committee constituted by the court, Adv Siddheshwar Thombre said the CSMC should demarcate the Hawkers Zones and also take cognizance of the encroachments developed on open land in Cidco.