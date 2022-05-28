HC directs Krishna Hospital to deposit Rs 15L

Aurangabad, May 28:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising holiday Justice S G Dige on Friday directed the Krishna Hospital to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the court within eight days.

The order further stated that the stay on the notice will be implemented only if the petition deposit Rs 15 lakh within the given time.

AMC had suspended the nursing home certificate of the Krishna Hospital in Rokada Hanuman Colony for not returning the excessive Rs 40 lakh to the corona patients on Friday. A petition was submitted against it through Dr Pradeep Benjarge in the division bench. Following which, the bench has issued the aforesaid order. The bench has ordered to issue notices to the respondents and granted stay to the notice, dated May 4. The next hearing will be held on June 16.

As per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration ACt 1949, municipal corporations has the right to suspend the nursing home certificates of the hospital. As per the AMC stand, the hospital has to return the excess amount of Rs 40 lakh recovered from the corona patients. However, the petitioner has objection to the amount of Rs 40 lakh. The patients were treated as the insurance policy holders. Hence, the hospital is not liable to pay any excess amount. For the petitioner, Adv P R Katneshwarkar appeared for Adv S B Patil. Adv Santosh Chapalgaonkar for AMC.