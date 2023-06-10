HC grants age relaxation to aspirants taking Civil Judge exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has granted relaxation in the age to aspirants and permitted them to take Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) examination as per the latest advertisement published in the month of May 2023.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission published an advertisement regarding the Civil Judge (Junior Division) or Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) exam on May 19, 2023. The advertisement was supposed to be published in the year 2022, but due to its publishment in 2023, the candidates who were eligible (as per age) to appear for the exam in 2022 were declared ineligible in 2023. Hence the High Court granted relaxation in the age to such ineligible candidates so that they could take the examination.

MPSC registered opposition to granting relaxation in the age, but the court granted the permission. The High Court mentioned that it is the order of the Supreme Court that the posts of JMFCs should be filled up every year.

The lawyers Shrimant Munde, Satish Munde, A N Sabnis, Kalyan Chavan and Shaikh Mazhar Jahagirdar represented the petitioners, while Adv A B Kadhethankar and government pleader D R Kale

pleaded on behalf of the MPSC and the state government respectively.