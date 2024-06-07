HC: How did political leader promises to provide water by December during model code of conduct?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi today expressed their dissatisfaction and questioned saying while the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is in effect and the city's water supply scheme project is incomplete, how did a political party leader promised saying, "We will supply water to city residents every other day by December"? The bench also asked whether this matter should be reported to the Election Commission?

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction during a special hearing held on Friday regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) about the city's water supply scheme project.

Earlier, on May 2, the committee formed by the High Court had informed the bench about the delayed works of the new water supply scheme project, which is crucial for the city. Against this backdrop, during the summer vacation on May 14, the above bench conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme between Nakshatrawadi and Jayakwadi. During the inspection, the above Justices had instructed that all important water works should be completed before the monsoon and had also indicated possible action in case of delays to the contractor company. Hence the contractor company had assured that the work would be completed as soon as possible.

Despite the above instructions from the bench, it was observed during the hearing on Friday that there had not been significant progress in the project work since May 14. The contractor highlighted several issues, including the unavailability of sand and other difficulties. The bench also expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding the promise made by the concerned leader, given that the project work is incomplete and unlikely to be finished by December.