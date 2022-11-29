HC orders AMC to submit report on illegal hoardings

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, on Monday, ordered the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to submit an action-taken-report (ATR) against illegal hoardings in the city (since the admission of the petition) from March 5, 2020, to November 30, 2022.

Through ATR, the AMC has been ordered to give details on the total number of illegal hoardings removed, the total amount of fine recovered, and the number of criminal offences filed against the violators. The HC also ordered the AMC to submit the list of fixed areas permitted for the hoardings. The next hearing on the case will be held on December 7.

The AMC representative Adv Sambhaji Tope brought to the notice of the bench that earlier, the High Court has taken cognizance of the AMC’s action against hoardings and appreciated it as well. However, the court warned that it would withdraw the appreciation if the situation does not improve and the hoardings are not removed from all corners of the city.

Meanwhile, Adv Pradnya Talekar brought to the notice of the bench that the petitioner Omprakash Verma has passed away. Hence the bench instructed to continue the petition as a ‘suo moto’ in future.

2K is a less fine amount

The High Court also mentioned that the fine of Rs 2,000 collected by the AMC against those violating the order prohibiting the erection of hoarding without permission is ‘very’ less. The illegal display of hoardings will not be stopped unless the violators are fined a heavy amount. Hence the discussion on the heavy fine amount will be held in the next hearing. The next hearing will also discuss fixing the responsibility on the ward officer or officer concerned in connection with the display of illegal hoardings and deducting the fine amount of each illegal hoarding from their salary.