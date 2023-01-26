Rag-picker arrested by Mumbai police for killing BMC sanitation worker

A rag picker was arrested by Kurar Police in connection with the murder case of a Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker in Mumbai.

Police said Manish Kumar Prasad Shukla, a garbage collector allegedly killed a BMC sanitation worker, Sankesh Deepak Rane on Tuesday.

"After receiving the information about the murder we immediately registered the case and launched the inquiry. Soon a garbage collector was arrested within 8 hours of the crime," police said.

As per the Kurar Police the garbage picker while interrogation said that a heated argument had broken out between the victim and accused over a collection of waste from each other's area after which Shukla killed Rane.

Further investigation is underway and the accused will be soon produced before the court after the completion of the investigation, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor