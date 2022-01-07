HC orders submit details of accident caused due to Nylon Manja

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice A S Gadkari and Justice S G Mehare has ordered the administration to submit a report of an incident in which a woman met with an accident due to 'nylon manja' recently. The report has to be submitted in court by Wednesday (January 12).

It so happened that Shubhangi Sunil Varad (48 years) had been to the commercial market for shopping on Wednesday (Jan 5), while she was returning on her two-wheeler, the sharp kite string (nylon manja) got encircled around her neck. The speed of the vehicle was slow, therefore, she got saved from a severe accident. she fell on the ground and sustained injuries. She found minute pieces of glass stuck on the front portion of her neck.

During the hearing on a 'suo moto' petition, Adv Satyajit Bora, brought to notice of the bench that despite imposing a ban on nylon manja, it is being sold out in the city. Every year, such incidents take place frequently ahead of the Sankranti festival. The citizens are meeting with an accident and bear its brunts. Hence the bench ordered the administration concerned to collect the information about the incidents. The government pleader Dyaneshwar Kale represented on behalf of the government.