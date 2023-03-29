HC orders to issue notices to respondents in city's renaming case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting chief justice of Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala and Justice S V Marne ordered to issue notices to the secretary of the union home department, state’s chief secretary, divisional commissioner, district collector, municipal commissioner, and other respondents, following the petitions seeking a stay to the notification changing the name of Aurangabad city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The next hearing will be held on April 24.

Petitioners Syed Moinoddin Inamdar, Hussain Patel, Mukund Gade (Beed), and Anjaroddin Qadri (Paithan) submitted different petitions through Adv Saeed S Shaikh to the Bombay High Court. The petitions mentioned that the name of the city was changed illegally only due to the demand of a few bigots. For that, allegations are made without any historic evidence that Aurangzeb tortured and murdered Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was punished according to the provisions in Manusmruti. Instead, Aurangzeb had given huge grants and Inami lands to several temples in India, including Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Someshwarnagath Temple in Allahabad, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras, Balaji temple in Chitrakut, Umanand temple in Guwahati, Jain temple in Shatrujai and other temples and Gurudwaras. He constructed several gates and walls in the city to fortify it from robbers and thieves. Of which, Delhi, Rangeen, Kala, Naubat, Makai, Barapulla, Paithan, Roshan, and Katkat Gates exist even today. Many Hindu kings were in his service, the petitioners mentioned.

Adv Saeed S Shaikh and Mujeet Chaudhary appeared for the petitioners. Solicitor general Dr Birendra Saraf and others appeared for the government.