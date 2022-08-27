HC serves notices State Govt, Shirdi MC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar ordered to issue notices to the state government and the Shirdi Municipal Council, following a petition filed regarding waiving of the property tax in the council jurisdiction during the Corona period. The bench issuing the interim order stated that the petitioner should deposit half of the property tax amounting to Rs 1.55 lakh, out of the total 3.7 lakh should be deposited with the bench within three weeks. The next hearing will be held on October 3.

During the Corona period, all the businesses were closed. During this period, the Sai Mandir and all the other businesses were closed. The shops of the prasad and lodging were also closed. Still, the municipal council sent notices to the shopkeepers to pay the property tax.

Petitioner Navnath Thorat, who runs a prasad shop and lodging business filed a petition in the Aurangabad division bench through Adv Rahul Temke.

The petitioner mentioned that during the Corona period, there was no source of income for him and his financial condition had weakened. Hence, he requested the council to waive his property, water and other taxes, but the chief executive officer rejected it. Hence, Kharat approached the court.

Assistant government pleader S K Tambe appeared on behalf of the government.