HC serves notices to CP, SP following false information in accident case

Aurangabad, March 7:

In an attempt to save the son of a police officer, the police in the case showed the accident by an auto-rickshaw instead a car and registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver. Following a petition against this action of the police, Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Sandeepkumar C More ordered to serve notices to the commissioner of police, superintendent of police, PI of Gangapur police station and others. Assistant public prosecutor accepted the notices on behalf of the police officers. The next hearing will be help on March 29.The bench has sought all the documents related to the accident.

A car dashed a motorcyclist Babasaheb Borade at a petrol pump at Dhoregaon on February 18, 2021. His brother Punjaram lodged a complaint with Gagapur police station against car driver Amarjeet Bavaskar. However, the charge-sheet was presented against an auto-rickshaw driver Ravi Kakde in the court. Hence, Punjaram submitted a petition through Adv Ravindra Gore. Adv Gore brought to the notice of the bench that Amarjeet Bavaskar is a son of a police officer. He had no insurance of his car, hence, to save him in the case and paying the compensation, the police framed a false accused in the case. The police have not submitted the CCTV footage of the accident and other false information and witnesses have been produced.

Adv Gore has been assisted by Adv Chandrakant Bodkhe, Adv Swapnil Muley and Adv Pallavi Wangikar.