Headless body of 18-yr-old found in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in Soyegaon tehsil after a headless decomposed body of an 18-year-old student was found floating in a well at Bahulkheda Shivar on Friday (May 12) at 8 am. The deceased have been identified as Avinash alias Bunty Dagdu Tadvi (Kavali in Soyegaon tehsil).

It is learnt that Avinash had just taken the 12 board examination. He left his home on May 1 and since then he was reported missing. Today, a few farmers spotted the body floating in the well at 8 am. The body was in a decomposed state. The farmers informed the police patil Nivrutti Kende, who along with his counterpart of Bahulkheda Chandrasingh Rathod, informed the Soyegaon police. The cops reached the spot and with the help of villagers fished out the body out of the well. The police failed to find the missing head after a long struggle. The cops then tried to identify the body. Co-incidentally, the deceased’s brother who was also present on the spot identified the body on the basis of a silver bracelet (ring) in the right hand. The police handed over the body to relatives after performing the post-mortem. The last rites were performed on Avinash today. The police could not succeed in tracing the missing head today till late in the evening. Soyegaon police have registered a case of accidental death. Under the guidance of police inspector Anmol Kedar, the cops Raju Berde and Ravindra Tayade are investigating whether he has been murdered following an enmity or died due to some other reason.

Avinash is survived by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Post-mortem started after 5 hours

The police had to struggle a bit in conducting the post-mortem. The cops got disappointed when they could not get a medical officer to post-mortem in Soyegaon rural hospital, Jarandi and Banoti primary health centres (PHCs), but was in vain. Later on, the medical officer Dr Nikumbh of Nagad PHC (in Kannad tehsil) was pressed for the task. He then reached the hospital to perform the post mortem and five long hours got wasted in the whole process of arrangement.