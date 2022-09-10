Health administration rushes Shevga after 3 dies of dengue!

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Sensation prevailed after three villagers are suspected to have died of dengue disease, on one single day, at Shevga, recently. Taking serious cognizance of it, the deputy director (health) Dr Sunita Golhait along with the health squad reached the village to assess the situation on Friday.

The district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and district malaria officer Ravindra Dhole also reached the village.

The villagers were made aware of Dengue and the preventive measures they had to take to safeguard themselves from the disease and also seal the spreading of fever in the village. Former speaker of Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagade also visited the village.

The village - Shevga - comes under the jurisdiction of Golatgaon Primary Health Centre. It has been observed that a large number of patients were found suffering from fever in the past few days. Sensation prevailed when three villagers died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The rumour spread like wildfire that the three persons had died of dengue.

According to health officials, out of the three patients, one died of cardiac arrest, the second died of pneumonia and the report of the third patient is awaited. Hence they could not speak on it. However, the administration has taken serious cognizance of the deaths and has started undertaking appropriate measures in the village.