Health also imp with roads & water: Minister Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambbhajinagar:

“Health is also important along with roads and water in the city. So, efforts are being made to keep the city healthy. Doctors, nurses and health employees jobs is a type of human service,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

President of the country Droupadi Murmu launched the Ayushman Bhav scheme virtually on Wednesday. There was a live telecast of the event at the District Civil Hospital.

Dr Bhagwat Karad, after the inauguration of the health scheme, said a patient would get insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bhav scheme. He appealed to the people to avail of the ambitious health scheme maximum.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, District Civil Surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, former mayors Bapu Ghadamore and Ashok Sayanna, Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar and others were present. Adv Vijaysri Gadad conducted the proceedings of the programme.