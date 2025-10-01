Health check-up camp held at Vivekananda College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free health check-up camp was organised at Vivekananda College jointly by the Psychology Department and the National Service Scheme Department of the college and District Civil Hospital-Chikalthana under the 'Developed India 2047' initiative.

Principal of the college, Dr Dadarao Shengule, inaugurated the camp. Head of the Psychology Department and Vice Principal Dr Ravindra Shinde, Dr Javed Qureshi, Omkar Kurhe and Anita Jadhav were present.

Activities like diabetes check-up, blood pressure check-up and counselling on mental health were implemented under the camp.