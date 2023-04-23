Health check-ups of MSRTC employees neglected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As per the Labour Act, the health check-up of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) should be done regularly and the corporation has appointed a medical officer in each depot. However, it has been observed that the medical check-up of the employees is neglected at most of the places. Moreover, the corporation claims that health check-up camps are organised for drivers and conductors with the help of private institutions and hospitals on some occasions.

The drivers and conductors take buses to the remotest parts of the state. They work in shifts and hence they can not have their lunch or dinner on time. Hence, they face many health problems. It is expected that care of their health should be taken.

If their health is not maintained, the driver can have a heart breakdown while driving and it can cause accidents posing a life threat to the passengers.

Medical officer Dr Balasaheb Joshi said that the health check-up of the employees and their family members is done. However, we are not having the details of the check-up right now.

On the other hand, the employees said that the health check-up has not been done for the past many months. They have to take treatment from a private hospital and then submit the bills to the corporation. The monthly health check-up of the drivers and conductors must be done.