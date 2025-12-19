Health department reminded of organ donation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Organ donation is often perceived as the responsibility of private hospitals alone. However, the public health department has now turned its attention towards strengthening organ donation initiatives. A meeting was held on Thursday at the office of the deputy director of health services with representatives of Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centres (NTORC) and Transplant Coordination Centres to discuss ways to make the organ donation process more simple and effective.

The meeting was attended by special executive officer to public health minister Prakash Abitkar, Dr Sachin Jadhav; assistant director, Dr Abhijit Fadanis,; deputy director, Dr Kanchan Vanere; assistant director, Dr Dayanand Motipavle; medical officer of the Municipal Corporation, Dr Paras Mandlecha; civil surgeon, Jalna,Dr Rajendra Patil; civil surgeon, Hingoli, Dr Vishal Pawar; medical superintendent, GMCH, Dr Suchita Joshi; president, Indian Medical Association, Dr Anupam Takalkar; secretary, ZTCC, Dr Milind Vaishnav; along with representatives from various hospitals.

Organ donation must happen on time

The meeting focused on timely retrieval of organs from brain-dead patients, effective coordination to ensure organs reach transplant centres without delay, and increasing public awareness. It was stated that these measures would give fresh momentum to organ donation and transplantation in the Marathwada region, according to deputy director Dr Kanchan Vanere.

Organ donation to begin at Civil hospitals

At a review meeting of the Health Department held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on December 7, in the presence of Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, it was stated that ROTO–SOTO committees (Regional and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations) are being developed to facilitate organ donation at district hospitals. A state-level dashboard will be created to monitor the process. Following this, the Health Department has begun preparatory work.

42 Brain-dead organ donations in Marathwada over 9 years

Organ donations in Marathwada

Heart: 15

Liver: 35

Kidney: 79

Lungs: 2

Eyes: 46

Photo: Officials including Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr Dayanand Motipavle, Dr Kanchan Vanere, Dr Sachin Jadhav and Dr Abhijit Fadanis during the meeting.