Health machinery did not screened me

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The health machinery did not conduct his corona test when he returned from Dubai. If he himself would not have gone to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) health centre he would never know that he was corona positive and later Omicron variant infected, mentioned the 33 years old Omicron positive patient while speaking to LT.

The patient came from Dubai to Delhi on December 17. He was told at the Delhi Airport to quarantine himself for seven days but they did not conduct any test. Later, he came in the city. Here also, he was not tested. When he went home, he suffered from cold. On suspicion, he himself went to the primary health centre for corona test. On December 19, he received the report that he was positive and the RTPCR score was only 3. The other tests were normal and he was given discharge on the fifth day, the patient said.

On December 25, he conducted a test in a private laboratory and the report was negative. However, on the same day his Omicron report was received and he was admitted again. Who will be responsible if get infected again in the hospital, he questioned.

AMC health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said, the corporation has made a list of the persons came from foreign countries. Each of them is being searched and tested. The swab of the concerned Omicron patient will be taken for testing again on Monday. The reports of three persons of his family were negative. They will be tested again after seven days, he said.