Health minister’s midnight inspection at district hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar arrived in the city around midnight on Saturday for a review meeting of the Public Health Department. Instead of resting upon arrival, he headed straight to the District Hospital at 1 am. During the visit, he strongly reprimanded health officials over several issues, including negligence in changing patients’ bedsheets and the non-functional chemotherapy centre.

As soon as officials learned that the minister planned to skip the hotel stay and directly inspect the hospital, they rushed to the District Hospital. Minister Abitkar reached the premises at 1 am and reviewed emergency services, cleanliness, medicine stock, departmental functioning, and equipment condition. He also interacted with patients to assess treatment quality, availability of facilities, and timely services.

The minister noted that patients are supposed to receive bedsheets of different colours each day, but this procedure was not being followed. Expressing displeasure, he instructed officials to immediately procure new bedsheets.

Deputy director of health Dr. Kanchan Vanere, civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, additional civil surgeon Dr. Bhushankumar Ramteke, Dr. Padmaja Saraf and other staff were present.

Action likely over closed chemotherapy centre

The chemotherapy centre at the District Hospital is currently closed. Action will be taken in this matter. He also said that the state-level drug warehouse at Karmad will be utilised more effectively.

Women’s hospital to get staff soon; services from March

The Women and Newborn Hospital built at the Dudh Dairy premises will be made operational by March, he said. Approval for staffing will soon be issued by the High-Power Committee. A cath lab will also be set up here due to its central location, he added, stating that discussions will be held with the guardian minister and local representatives.

Photo Caption:

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar interacting with an admitted patient during his inspection at the District Hospital, in the presence of officials and staff.