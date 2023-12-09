Health website resumes after 3 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the patients as the functioning of online portal to register names to avail benefit under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) got resumed after three days. The scheme offers free treatment and surgery to the poor and needy patients. The defunct portal had pushed the beneficiaries to face inconvenience for the last couple of days.

The server was down for the past three days. Hence the staff of private and government hospitals (arogya mitras) of the hospitals were suggesting the people to wait for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the newspaper Lokmat highlighted the inconvenience to the patients seeking surgery due to technical snag.

MJPJAY district manager Dr Milind Joshi said, “ The online work of the scheme has been started after overcoming the snag.”