Healthcare angels honored for their service

-Uninterrupted patient care during Corona: Heartfelt tribute to doctors in rural areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna districts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the terrible times like Corona, some in the rural areas brought the corona patients back from the brink of death, while others kept the doors of the hospital open 24 hours for regular treatment, while some worked to support the patients even though they himself were affected by corona. These are all doctors. These angels in health care were felicitated in the 'Gaurav Kartutvacha' ceremony organized by 'Lokmat' on Sunday for their continuous service during the corona period.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad felicitated the doctors from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and rural areas of Jalna district in a programme organised in Lokmat Bhavan. Editor-in-Chief of 'Lokmat' Rajendra Darda, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Sachin Phadnis were prominently present. The ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Karad.

Dr Phadnis said, in terms of corona, the death rate in India remained lower than that of America and Europe. After corona, awareness about health has increased among the citizens, this is a positive thing.

Lokmat Editor Nandkishore Patil, President (Corporate Affairs) Omprakash Kela, Chief Advertising Manager Akshay Sahuji were present. Neeta Pansare anchored the programme.

Felicitation of these corona warrior doctors

In the ceremony, Dr Ganesh Doifode, Dr Manoj Gadekar, Dr Swati Gadekar, Dr Paritosh Jaiswal, Dr Ankush Kolhe, Dr Shrikrishna Wakle, Dr Ishwar Aggarwal, Dr Rajeev Dongre, Dr Nitin Valture, Dr Ranjit Gaikwad, Dr Vilas Gaikwad, Dr Rajesh Gudde, Dr Yogita Gudde, Dr Ravindra Thawal, Dr Sonal Thawal, Dr Sunil Ubale, Dr Sikandar Shabbir Qureshi, Dr Vishnu Babar, Dr Kiran Thackeray, Dr Jeevan Singh Taji, Dr Ganesh Jadhav, Dr Shekhar Daud, Dr Vaishali Daud, Dr Nilesh Mirkar, Dr Sushma Mirkar, Dr Vishal Akate, Dr Vijayamala Akate, Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan, Dr Rais Ahmed Khan, Dr Abhilash Golecha, Dr Vinod Lokhande, Dr Sopan Mhaske, Dr Geeta Mhaske, Dr Kulbhushan Marathe, Dr Somesh Nagre, Dr Kranti Singh Lakhe-Patil, Dr Krishna Korde, Dr Gajendra Mundhe, Dr Pragya Mundhe, Dr Mangesh Girnare, Dr Vrishali Girnare, Dr Vaibhav Wankhede, Dr Jyoti Wankhede, Dr Sanjay Talekar, Dr Jyoti Talekar, Dr Yogesh Jadhav, Dr Kanchan Desarda, Dr Yogesh Desarda were felicitated.

GMCH will be upgraded : Dr Karad

Dr Bhagwat Karad said, The union Health minister has been requested for AIIMS in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A new medical college cannot be started in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but the existing one (GMCH) is demanded to be upgraded. The Department of Gerontology here is also trying to get approval from the Centre. In the upcoming budget, the Department of Gerontology will get a subsidy from the Central Government.