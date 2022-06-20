Healthy mind breeds healthy body

Health is the reflection of one’s sound mind and body. This means that mental health has equal importance to physical health. However, mental health which plays an important role in our lives is often overlooked.

The level of stress and anxiety has increased a bit in post-Covid situation across the world. People make complaints of anxiety and mental health issues. Yoga asanas are one of the ancient practices that are used to relieve stress and anxiety. Because of this, people are gradually turning towards Yoga.

One experiences slight pains while maintaining the prostate position during the state of asanas. This helps not only for physical fitness but also increases mental tolerance. It enhances sleep quality and positivity.

While many external factors can influence one’s mood like the weather and relationships, there are also four main chemicals in the brain that play a big role to feel good. But yoga may have additional benefits. It is useful to have in Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin and Endorphin chemicals.

Meditation also reduces activity in a part of the brain dedicated to emotions. As your emotional reactivity diminishes, one may have a more tempered response when faced with stressful situations.

Medicines and counselling are traditional remedies for depression and anxiety. But complementary approaches, such as yoga, also help. There is a famous quote ‘A Healthy Mind Breeds, A Healthy Body and vice versa".

Generally, it is believed that Yoga should be done by senior citizens or patients.

I feel all should do it regularly to be fit. It should be made compulsory from childhood so that children should be able to deal with mental stress and pressure.

With today’s busy life, people do not have required much time for exercise, because of which they suffer from lifestyle diseases. Learning Yoga is very easy and one need not spend a lot of hours daily. Yoga is more than just a workout. It is actually a combination of four components:-postures, breathing practices, deep relaxation, and meditation.