Hearing upon rough draft of Development Plan begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The hearing upon the rough draft of the City Development Plan, in front of the state government-appointed committee, has started at the Smart City Headquarters, on Wednesday (May 15). A total of 252 objections and suggestions filed by the citizens were held on the first day. It is learnt that the committee will be conducting a hearing of 1270 objections and suggestions in the first phase.

It is learnt that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has prepared a zone-wise list of objections and comments received for the smooth conduct of the hearing.

The Deputy Director (Town Planning) Shrikant Deshmukh said, “ The hearing has commenced today in front of the committee comprising Town Planning section’s retired directors Uttameshwar Londhe, Asha Dahake, Narayan Kulkarni and retired principal of Government Engineering College (GCE). It will be held till May 18 from 10 am to 6 pm daily. The list of citizens whose hearing has been scheduled will be displayed outside the office daily. On Wednesday, the hearing was held on the objections from Zone Number I’s Mitmita, Padegaon, Raoraspura, Bhausinghpura, Begumpura, Pahadsinghpura, Jaisinghpura, and other areas. The next phase of the hearing will be held on May 19. The planning is made with a target to complete the hearing on 4,000 objections by May-end and the remaining ones till June 4, said Deshmukh.

Plan and Google Map

The auditorium where the hearing is being held is also screening the map of the development plan's rough draft for the complainants' convenience. The committee is also taking support of Google Maps to understand the gravity of the complaint and the real situation in front of the complainants. The members are recording the objections and sayings also on the occasion.

Daywise hearing schedule

The CSMC is alerting the citizens about their date and time of hearing through a mobile SMS. Hence the SMSes have been sent to 356 persons alerting them to attend the hearing on Thursday; 362 objections on May 17 and 300 objections on May 18.