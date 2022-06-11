Heavy fine for carrying excess luggage on the train

Officials appeal to carry luggage within the prescribed limits

Aurangabad, June 11:

The passengers carrying extra luggage might face severe penal action. The railway officials will soon launch a drive against such passengers who avoid booking for excess luggage from the parcel department, said railway officials.

The ministry of railways tweeted on May 29, appealing to approach the parcel office and book for excess luggage. The new rules were said to put an extra burden on the passengers. However, the railways clarified that rules came into force 10 years ago.

It is permissible to carry a certain amount of luggage free of cost while traveling in the railway. Passengers can carry up to 40 kg of luggage while traveling in sleeper class bogies. Passengers of 2 tier AC can carry luggage up to 50 kg. Passengers of First Class AC can carry luggage up to 70 kg. Carrying more than that can lead to penalties.

Pay for extra luggage

There is already a limit on how much luggage can be carried on a train journey. Punitive action is taken if it is excess than the limit. If there is more luggage than the limit, booking should be done through the parcel department, railway officials said.