Heavy rain so far in 67 circles of Marathwada

Heavy rains for the third day in a row : 76 mm in the division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 67 circles of Marathwada have received heavy rains since the onset of monsoon. Heavy rain has been recorded by the meteorological department and it has been raining continuously for the past three days in some districts of the division. The division recorded 76 mm rainfall on Saturday.

The region is expected to receive 679 mm of rainfall from June to September. Last year till date, 191 mm of rain fell, while 115 mm of rain has fallen till today. There is a deficit of 76 mm of rainfall compared to the average rainfall of 30 days. At least 176 mm of rain was expected. As the rainfall deficit is huge, it has affected the sowing. Sowing rate has not gone beyond 21 percent yet. Marathwada was cloudy all day on Friday. Some districts received more or less rain till evening. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in 12 circles of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 3 in Jalna, 10 in Beed, 12 in Latur, 4 in Dharashiv, 16 in Nanded, 6 in Parbhani and 4 in Hingoli district.

No rise in water storage in dams

All major 11 dams in Marathwada had a water storage of 33.44 percent on Saturday. Last year, the stock in dams was 42.40 percent. Jayakwadi dam is currently at 26.73 percent, Lower Dudhana 25.97, Yeldari 55.67, Siddheshwar project is dry. Majalgaon project has 16.28 percent, Manjra 23.61, Penganga 42.59, Manar 32.10, Lower Terna 29.36, Vishnupuri 39.87, while Sina Kolegaon project has 8 percent usable water.