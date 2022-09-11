Heavy rains in the city on the twelfth day

Wall collapses in SB Colony: Water accumulates at many places

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

It has been raining in the city for the past twelve days. A total of 82 mm rainfall has been recorded in the city and area from August 31 to September 11. There was a heavy downpour in the city on Sunday afternoon. Many areas in the city experienced flooding.

At around 3 pm at the house of Amit Kotkar in SB Colony was damaged due to the collapse of the school wall. Luckily there was no casualty. Also, water accumulated in many parts of the city. The Chilakthana observatory recorded 13 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The observatory said that no rain was recorded till 8.30 pm. Osmanpura, Bhavsingpura, Kachanwadi, Chilakthana, Chittepimpalgaon, Karmad, Ladsawangi, Harsul and Chowka received more or less rain in the city. The MGM observatory recorded 13.7 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Whereas, 12.2 mm of rain was recorded in Gandheli observatory. Seven people were swept away in nullah near AS Club and Tisgaon. The municipal fire brigade officials said that six of them were rescued.

Highest rainfall on September 1

In these ten days, the highest rainfall was recorded on September 1. The MGM observatory recorded 47.8 mm in the city area, while 40 mm rain was recorded in the Chikalthana area.

Pond forms in Jaydurga Society

Jaydurga Society in Garkheda Vijayanagar locality experienced flood like situation due to heavy rains on Sunday. The residents were not able to climb down due to water accumulation in and around the society. This caused tremendous inconvenience to the children and the elderly. Residents have demanded that the municipal teams should drain the water.