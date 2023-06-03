Help for Bamu through CSR: Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ I am a student of the university which is named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. So, assistance will be given to the alma mater in getting funds from Central Government as well as through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking at the Bhoomipujan ceremony of two ferrocement weirs to be developed jointly by Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank and Jaldoot NGO in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) recently. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Management Council member Yogita Hoke Patil, Upendra Kulkarni, Jayant Abhyankar, chairman of Deogiri Bank Kishor Shitole, its vice president Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, its chief executive officer Pravin Nandedkar and others were present.

Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said that there should be less politics in pious places like universities. The capacity of the weirs will be of 6 lakh litres of water. The first weir will come near the parking of the administrative building and another is beside of Students Development Department building. Kishor Shitole said that earlier too, Jaldoot developed two weirs. Manali Kulkarni conducted the proceedings while Dr Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.