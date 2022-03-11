Hick up after eating gutkha costs man's life

Aurangabad, March 11:

A 37 years old man died after a hick up while eating gutkha as a piece of nut struck in the food canal on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Jaggannath Das (37, Padmapani, Railway Station).

Police said, Ganesh worked in a private company for the past 20 years. He had gone to his onwer’s house on Thursday night to set up a TV dish. While working, he ate gutkha and had a hick up. He immediately fell unconscious and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after examination. The police received the postmortem report on Friday in which it was mentioned that a piece of nut struck in the food canal due to which he died. A case of accidental death has been registered in Osmanpura police station while constable B A Jadhav is further investigating the case. Ganesh is survived by mother, wife, two children and brother.