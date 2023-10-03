High demand for Mahua leaf plates during Pitrupaksha

25,000 Mahua Patravali plates are being sold in the city each day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As Pitrupaksha, the period for performing ancestral Shraddha rituals, is underway, the demand for Mahua Patravali (eating plates) has surged in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These eco-friendly plates, made from the leaves of the Mahua tree, are essential for the Pindaan ritual, believed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors.

More than 25,000 Mahua Patravali plates are being sold in the city each day during this period. The Phulambri tehsil in the district has abundant Mahua trees, providing seasonal employment opportunities to hundreds of women during the fortnight of Pitrupaksha.

Approximately 25 to 30 thousand patravali plates from this tehsil are brought to the city daily for sale. Vendors of these plates can be found at Supari Hanuman road, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, and TV Center Chowk in Garkheda.

Mahua plates have traditional significance

Plates made of brass, bronze, steel, and even banana leaves are considered inappropriate for Shraddha rituals during Pitrupaksha. The Pitrupaksha period commences when the Sun is in Virgo, and during this time, Mahua Patravali plates are preferred for their eco-friendly and traditional significance, said Vedamurthy Suresh Kedare Guruji.

Price of plates increase

Price of Mahua Patravali has increased compared to the previous year. Last year, these plates were available for Rs 10, but now they are being sold for Rs 15 each. Additionally, a combination offer of a Patravali and a drone is being offered for Rs 20, said Eknath Kathar, a wholesaler.