Hints of June in the month of May

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

May, typically known for its intense summer heat, is behaving more like June this year. Unseasonal changes in the atmosphere have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with the Chikalthana Weather Observatory recording a sharp decline of 5.5°C in the city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday.

Over the past 15 days, the region has experienced fluctuating weather and a growing chill in the air. Tuesday’s maximum temperature of 36.8°C dipped to 31.2°C by Wednesday. The day remained largely overcast, with sporadic light showers reported across parts of the city, further adding to the unseasonal coolness.