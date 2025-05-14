Hints of June in the month of May
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 14, 2025 23:25 IST2025-05-14T23:25:07+5:302025-05-14T23:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
May, typically known for its intense summer heat, is behaving more like June this year. Unseasonal changes in the atmosphere have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with the Chikalthana Weather Observatory recording a sharp decline of 5.5°C in the city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday.
Over the past 15 days, the region has experienced fluctuating weather and a growing chill in the air. Tuesday's maximum temperature of 36.8°C dipped to 31.2°C by Wednesday. The day remained largely overcast, with sporadic light showers reported across parts of the city, further adding to the unseasonal coolness.