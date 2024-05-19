Hoarding safety in focus after Ghatkopar tragedy: Expert calls for structural audits of buildings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In the wake of the horrific incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar where a hoarding collapse claimed 16 lives, concerns regarding hoarding safety have come to the forefront. Dr RM Damgir, a scholar of earthquake-resistant buildings and former head of the Civil Engineering Department at the Government Engineering College, has emphasized the importance of checking the health of buildings with large hoardings, especially in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dr Damgir highlights the growing threat posed by extreme weather events like strong winds, storms, and unseasonal rains to high-rise buildings with large hoardings. He stresses the need for a comprehensive inspection that includes the hoarding's frame, bolting, welding, wind resistance, and overall load on the building. Additionally, the structural integrity of the building itself is crucial.

The expert recommends mandatory structural audits by the Municipal Corporation for older buildings and those deemed potentially hazardous. These audits, typically required every 20 years with follow-up audits every 5 years, would assess the health of the building's foundation, columns, beams, slabs, and other structural elements. Early detection and rectification of any issues would significantly enhance safety.

Dr Damgir suggests utilizing advanced tools like rebound hammers, ultrasonic pulse velocity testers, and half cell potentiometers to conduct thorough structural audits. He emphasizes that qualified structural engineers should be entrusted with these crucial evaluations to prevent tragedies like the one in Ghatkopar.