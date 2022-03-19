Holi celebrated with festive joy and excitement in the city

Focus more on using dry and herbal colours

Aurangabad, March 19:

After two years, citizens celebrated Holi with festive joy and excitement on Friday. People of all age groups sprayed each other with colours and water and wished each other a colourful year ahead. Children were also not far behind in showering each other in colours. Citizens preferred using dry and herbal colours this year.

The Holi celebrations were hampered for the past two years due to corona. However, as the restrictions were lifted, the citizens celebrated Holi with friends and family. The celebrations started in various colonies from morning. People of all age groups went from house to house to shower each other with colours. Due to rising awareness, many citizens played Holi with dry and herbal colours. Some youths drenched each other with colour water. As the police had denied permission to hold any procession in the old city, youths celebrated the occasion by dancing to the music. Holi was played with great enthusiasm in Rajabazar, Shahgunj, Gandhi Statue, Dhavani Mohalla, Sarafa road, Kasari Bazar, Rangar Galli, Kelibazar, Begumpura, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Kumbharwada, Diwan Devdi, Chauraha and Kunwarfalli. There were no cases of tearing clothes or splashing balloons this year. A similar situation was seen in areas like Cidco-Hudco, Pundaliknagar, Trimurti Chowk, Garkheda and Shivajinagar areas.

Great enthusiasm among women, girls

This year, women and girls also celebrated Holi with enthusiasm by applying colours to each other. Women in groups were going to each other's houses and apartments to apply colours. Dry and herbal colours were being used to play Holi.

Excitement among children

There was tremendous excitement among children to celebrate Holi. Children drenched each other in colour water and sprayed colour on their friends from water guns. Traders claimed that water guns worth Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh were sold in the city.