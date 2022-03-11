Holi preparation begins, market filled with attractive items

Aurangabad, March 11:

Markets are witnessing heavy rush as preparation for the festival of colours has gained momentum. Holika will be burnt on March 17 and colours will be played on March 18.

Markets are filled with colours, decorative items, water guns, water- toys and balloons, natural colours, Holi articles and seasonal sweets. Sweet shops are decked with namkeens, a variety of sweets and mava and ready to cook relishing dishes and refreshments. Keeping aside the usual bright synthetic colours, many are opting for the eco-friendly and chemical-free colours this Holi.

Different social organisations are also busy in giving a unique touch to the festival, while some organisations are spreading the message of ‘ save water’ and ‘use natural dry colours’ for Holi celebration. Children are very excited for the most awaited festival of colours and shopkeepers have brought varieties of water guns (pichkari) to entice them. According to a shop owner, water guns starting from Rs 10 to Rs 600 are available in the market. To attract the children, water guns in various names like Doraemon, Mickey Mouse, pressure gun, balloon and rocket guns are being sold at various shops. The traders also said that the demand for herbal and perfumed Holi colours is likely to grow this year considering the rise in public consciousness against the use of synthetic and harmful chemical laden colours.

Natural colours in demand

Herbal colours available in the market, which are made from extracts of flowers, leaves and do not have any harmful impact on the human body are in high demand. The demand for such colours has increased by 30 to 35 percent. Even this year there is an increased awareness about herbal and organic colours," said Rajendra Patil, a retailer from Aurangpura.