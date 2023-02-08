Noida STF arrests 'solver' gang member carrying Rs 25K reward

Noida, Feb 8 The Noida Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Class 12 pass 23-year-old member of a 'Solver' gang, who impersonated candidates, and appeared on their behalf in the 2020 Delhi Police Recruitment Examination. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on the arrested accused.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Kumar, who was arrested by the STF and the Sector-58 police personnel from Sector 62 on Tuesday night.

STF's Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Mishra said that information was received regarding Kumar's plans to visit Sector 62 for some personal work.

Kumar, during interrogation revealed that the gang's leader, Dinesh Kumar Prajapati and another member, Dinesh Chaudhary hailed from Haryana's Palwal and rigged competitive examinations by making a 'solver' appear in tests.

Additional SP Mishra said that Kumar had earlier registered for the 2020 Police Constable Recruitment examination.

He added that three members of the gang Arpit, Dinesh Chaudhary and Bijendra Singh impersonated candidates Shiv Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Nitin kumar respectively and appeared for the 2020 Police Recruitment examination on their behalf.

All the three were arrested from the centre and Nitin Kumar had been absconding ever since.

Kumar told police that the gang members would impersonate the candidates by using the Multi-Face Blender app to merge their photos with the candidates.

He added that they would use the merged photos on forms and in identity cards.

