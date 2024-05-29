Holy Crescent students secure 100% result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 11:50 PM2024-05-29T23:50:10+5:302024-05-29T23:50:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Holy Crescent English High School recorded excellence performance in the State Board 10th examination. Out ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Holy Crescent English High School recorded excellence performance in the State Board 10th examination. Out of 48 students, 35 secured merit and 13 secured the first rank. Administrators congratulated all successful students. They thanked the staff, parents and students for their efforts, and wished the success for their future endeavours.Open in app