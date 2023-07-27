Homage paid to martyrs of renaming movement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Ambedkarite Movement paid homages at ‘Shaheed Memorial’ installed in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Thursday to celebrate the ‘Renaming Resolution Day.

Litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble refreshed the memories of the university renaming struggle.

Senior leader of the Ambedkarite Movement Dinkar Onkar said that financial help would be given to the family members of renaming movement martyrs on the occasion of the ensuing university name extension day on July 14 to express gratitude to them. Activists also expressed their feelings about martyrs. They also said that the university renaming struggle which has been the longest in the post-Ambedkarite movement was a fight for identity and survival.

“Lakhs of people participated in hundreds of Morchas for continuous 17 years while 22 Bhim Sainik sacrificed their lives. There is a need to help devasted families of martyrs.

Those who got the posts of legislators, MPs, corporators and counsellors, colleges and schools and enjoyed wealth and prestige in the name of the renaming movement in 30 years, are being only felicitated. Gautam Kharat, Kishor Thorate, Gautam Landge, Rambhau Perkar, Arun Borde, Raju Samble and others were present.